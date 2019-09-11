“Collateral Damage” pioneer and African Giant Burna Boy, recently returned ticket money to a guy because his face wasn’t encouraging Oluwa Burna.

The event took place during Burna’s show in Atlanta, Georgia. The singer told a fan to leave the front row because according to the 28-year-old, the guy was not dancing.

Burna Boy gave the fan $100 after confirming from him, the amount he paid to attend the show. He later brought back the guy on stage to dance with him.

See some reactions.

Burna boy returned money to a guy to leave his show because he's not dancing. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/Aoh5Oz6p44 — Fayinka Abel (@LegitwritaNG) September 11, 2019

Burna boy later called the guy up on stage and they danced together. AFRICAN GIANT status reconfirmed!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/zeQhBDnGXM — AJ | Adonai (@mrmanhere_) September 11, 2019

ICYMI, @burnaboy legit refunded someone his ticket money and told him to go home at his show in ATL yesterday. 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/V0rYjBi1RM — Mr President (@ELeeTrait) September 11, 2019

People paid to come watch you @burnaboy perform and you told them to leave your concert because their face is not encouraging? You think your face is cute? You embarrassed them for laughs? Giant? That was very little of you. You have a disgusting character. Fix up — Free Leah Sharibu ⚛️ (@elharsh) September 11, 2019

Burna: How much did you pay?

Guy; $100

Burna: (brings out $100 and gives him

Burna: ‘Security excort this guy out.. he’s not supposed to stand in front.. he’s killing my vibe’ Burna issa mood 🤣🤣 #burnaboy pic.twitter.com/vksSYV4WcB — Nene (@nene___u) September 11, 2019