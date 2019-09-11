Burna Boy

“Collateral Damage” pioneer and African Giant Burna Boy, recently returned ticket money to a guy because his face wasn’t encouraging Oluwa Burna.

The event took place during Burna’s show in Atlanta, Georgia. The singer told a fan to leave the front row because according to the 28-year-old, the guy was not dancing.

Burna Boy gave the fan $100 after confirming from him, the amount he paid to attend the show. He later brought back the guy on stage to dance with him.

