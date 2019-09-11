Ayo Oluokun/Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari’s chief of staff, Abba Kyari was among supporters of the president at the Court of Appeal, Abuja, the venue of the Presidential Election Tribunal, where judgment will be delivered shortly in the petition filed by Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Also in the courtroom, brimming with lawyers, journalists and party chieftains, is the chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

Other dignitaries from the President’s side are Dr Chris Ngige, minister of labour, Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Festus Keyamo, Director General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu.

Many people arrived the venue as early as 8.15 a.m.

Spotted on the PDP side are party chairman, Uche Secondus and Chief Raymond Dokpesi, the chairman of Daar Communications, owners of AIT/Ray Power, among others.

The Police have mounted tight security at the in and around the venue as Nigerians eagerly await judgment today in the petition filed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar challenging president Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in the February 23 general election.