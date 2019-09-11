President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to the family of former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Professor Emeritus Adeoye Adeniyi, with an assurance that his contributions to national development, especially the educational sector, will always be remembered.

The President commiserated with the Governing Board of the university , staff and students over the passing of its 4th Vice-Chancellor, who served for seven years, leaving behind a strong legacy of academic excellence.

Adeniyi was also a Professor of Pediatrics and Child Health in his lifetime.

Buhari said that the late Vice-Chancellor’s choice of teaching, research, and providing child care services was most remarkable, reflecting his love for humanity and ensuring a healthy society.

Also on Wednesday, Buhari saluted Dr Bolaji S. Ajenifuja, renowned paediatrician, consultant and academic, on his 90th birthday.

President Buhari said that the nonagenarian has served the country for 60 years, caring for both the poor and rich in rural and urban communities, including families of many past Heads of State.

The President commended Dr Ajenifuja for his sense of purpose and humanitarian spirit in returning to medical school in 1962 to specialize in children disease after graduation in 1959, streamlining his passion to ensure that Nigerian children live and grow healthier.

President Buhari also appreciated the paediatrician for his leadership roles in teaching and inspiring younger generation of doctors, especially in his field, and serving in many associations, which include President of Paediatric Association of Nigeria, Secretary of the Faculty of Paediatric of the Nigeria Medical Postgraduate College for 14 years, and Chairman of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital Board of Governors for ten years.

Ajenifuja was the first elected President of Union of African Paediatric Association and Societies, and member of the standing committee of International Paediatric Association for many years.

Buhari hoped that Ajenifuja’s contributions to medical practice in Nigeria and Africa will always be cherished and appreciated by posterity.