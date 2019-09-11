President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the maiden Federal Executive Council meeting of his second term and has tasked his 43 ministers to offer selfless service to the nation.

The maiden meeting which was slated for last week, was shifted to enable the ministers study pending memos before the council prepared by deputising bureaucrats.

The meeting started around 11am in the Council Chamber with rendition of the National anthem.

In his brief remarks at the beginning of the meeting, Buhari reminded the ministers about the oath they took three weeks ago and urged them not to fail Nigerians.

At the meeting were the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita and National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.

At least three of the ministers, Labour minister Chris Ngige, Justice Minister Abubakar Malami and minister of state for Niger Delta, Festus Keyamo are attending the Presidential Election Tribunal, which is delivering judgement in the petitions filed against Buhari and the APC by Atiku Abubakar and the PDP.