President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Dr. Bolaji Ajenifuja, a renowned paediatrician, consultant and academic, on his 90th birthday.

President Buhari, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday, joined family, friends and professional colleagues of the nonagenarian in celebrating the medical doctor.

The president acknowledged that Ajenifuja had served the country for 60 years, caring for both the poor and rich in rural and urban communities, including families of many past Heads of State. He believed the contributions of the pediatrician to medical practice in Nigeria and Africa would always be cherished and appreciated by posterity.

He commended Ajenifuja for his sense of purpose and humanitarian spirit in returning to medical school in 1962 to specialise in children’s disease after graduation in 1959. He lauded him for serving in many associations, which include President of Paediatric Association of Nigeria, Secretary of the Faculty of Paediatric of the Nigeria Medical Postgraduate College for 14 years

According to President Muhammadu Buhari, Ajenifuja streamlines his passion to ensure that Nigerian children live and grow healthier. Buhari also appreciated the paediatrician for his leadership roles in teaching and inspiring the younger generation of doctors, especially in his field.

He also commended him for being a Chairman of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital Board of Governors for ten years.

He prayed that the almighty God would grant Ajenifuja a longer life, more strength, and good health to still serve humanity.