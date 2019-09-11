The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday dismissed claims by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, that the results of the 2019 general election were transmitted to server belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The tribunal described the purported existence of the server as a ruse, saying that Atiku’s argument was simply based on hearsay.

The Tribunal ruled that that the manual provided by INEC did not provide for electronic transmission of results, thus knocking off another ground of Atiku’s petition.

Tribunal Chairman, Garba Mohammed said the evidence relied upon by the PDP and Atiku failed to establish that the results were transmitted electronically through a server.

“I have carefully examined the evidence and there is nothing like electronic transmission,” he said, adding that the petitioners relied on anonymous website which did not exist.

He added that the website expert brought in by Atiku was not even certified as he admitted on cross examination.