The All Progressives Congress (APC), Ondo State chapter, has expressed shock on the killing of Prof. Gideon Okedayo, describing the murder as wicked and inhumane.

This information is contained in a statement by Mr Alex Kalejaye, the state Publicity Secretary of the party, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Akure.

Kalejaye decried kidnapping, killing of law-abiding citizens and other criminal activities, saying they were condemnable.

He encouraged government at all levels not to relent in their sincere pursuit of security measures to ensure the society is made safe for all.

“I am sure Professor Okedayo had many plans; certainly, descending to the unknown world prematurely was not one of them. May the merciful Lord grant his good soul a resting place.

“It is just unspeakable for a man, who had assisted in the mentoring and nurturing of many undergraduates over the years to be so hacked to death,” he said.

The publicity secretary described the deceased as “an amiable gentleman” that would be deeply missed by his family members and the university community, particularly in Okitipupa and prayed God to comfort and console them.

Okedayo, a lecturer at the Ondo State University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa (OSUSTECH), was kidnapped on Sept. 5 in Edo State on his way to Igara, his home town.

He was later found dead in the bush by yet to be identified criminals on Monday.

Dr Dipo Akomolafe, the Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), OSUSTECH chapter, confirmed the incidence on Tuesday in Okitipupa.