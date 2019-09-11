Both the Air Warriors Babes and Nigeria Customs kept their unbeaten status on Tuesday at the ongoing Abuja Zone competition of the 2019 Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League Second Phase.

The Air Warriors beat Nasarawa Amazons of Lafia 91-19, while Nigeria Customs beat Plateau Rocks of Jos 76-48.

In other matches played at the competition’s venue, the Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, the Black Gold Queens beat FCT Wings 62-58.

Earlier in the day, Nigeria Customs beat Kanem Queens of Maiduguri 84-37.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that competition will continue at the centre on Wednesday with four matches, with the Kanem Queens facing Air Warriors Babes.

Nigeria Customs will also take on the FCT Wings, while the Black Gold Queens meet Plateau Rocks.

The competition will end on Thursday with the zonal winners qualifying for the National Conference phase of the league.