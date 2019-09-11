Two businessmen in Maiduguri, Mohammed Danladi and Adam Abdulhamid have been remanded in prison over obtaining by false pretence and issuing a N13million dud cheque.

Danladi Global Concept Nigeria Limited, a company Mohammed Danladi was also charged with them in a case now before Justice Umaru Fadawu of the Borno State High Court.

Troubles started for the defendants when the EFCC received a petition from one Umar Lawan and Sheriff Enterprises. The complainant alleged that the defendants collected over N12million from them towards the execution of a contract offered to them by a Non-governmental Organisation at Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.

They failed to return the money.

According to investigations conducted by the EFCC, the first defendant and his company approached the complainant and demanded for 170 bundles of Tarpaulin at the rate of N62, 000 each, totalling N10, 540,000.00, for execution of the said contract.

An additional N2.5m was collected from the complainant by Danladi Global Concept Nigeria.

Count three of the charge reads: “That you, MOHAMMED DANLADI, ADAM ABDULHAMID whilst being Managing Director and Manager respectively of DANLADI GLOBAL CONCEPT NIGERIA LTD, a company registered in Nigeria sometime in June, 2018 at Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud obtained the sum of N12, 000,000.00 (Twelve Thousand Naira only) from LIMAN AMSANI ALKALI and LAWAN SHERIFF under the false pretence that the monies are meant for the execution of purported contract at Mafa Local Government Area awarded to DANLADI GLOBAL CONCEPT NIGERIA LTD by ACTED, a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1) (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and Punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act. ”

They pleaded not guilty to all the counts brought against them by the EFCC.

Justice Fadawu adjourned the case till 18 September for commencement of trial and ordered the remand of the defendants in the prison custody.