Nigeria’s former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan is poised to jet out of the country on another international speaking engagement as he is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the Mozambique Economic Summit organised by the Financial Times (FT) newspaper.

The Summit which is the fourth in the series is holding on Wednesday in Maputo, capital of Mozambique.

In announcing the engagement in a recent tweet, the London based newspaper stated: “We are delighted to have @GEJonathan, President, Federal Republic of Nigeria (2010-2015), joining us to deliver a keynote address.”

The former President is expected to share the experience of the economic reforms of his administration’s Transformation Agenda as implemented in some sectors including energy and power, for the benefit of the people of Mozambique.

FT noted in a statement that in line with previous successful editions, “the 2019 Financial Times Mozambique Summit will bring together key ministers, policy makers along with local and international business leaders to debate the reforms and solutions that will facilitate growth, transform challenges into opportunities, and diversify the country’s economy.”

It said further: “Mozambique is now, more than ever, a country of huge potential and tough challenges. Despite political and economic reforms, there is still much work to be done to ensure sustainable economic development spreads across all key sectors.

“Growth prospects for Mozambique remain robust, if efforts continue to address the challenges of diversifying exports, improving infrastructure links, up-skilling the workforce and fostering private-public sector relationships.”