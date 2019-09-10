Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, says the best tool of fighting corruption is to have a well remunerated and invigorated civil service.

Tambuwal made the remarks in Sokoto on Tuesday at the opening of the 2019 meeting of the National Public Service Negotiating Councils.

The governor said his administration has given priority to workers welfare and ensured timely payment of salaries and pensions.

He added that the government had also initiated reward system aimed at boosting workers morale and enhancing productivity.

Tambuwal urged civil servants to ensure the success of government policies and programmes, and avoid colliding with bad elements to thwart government efforts at adding value to the lives of the people.

In his speech, outgoing Chairman of the council, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, urged civil servants to utilize the opportunities provided by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to become Efficient, Productive, Incorruptible and Citizen-Centered (EPIC) workers.

Walson-Jack, who is Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, said EPIC is a Federal Civil Service policy envisaged in the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan, 2017-2020.

She called on civil servants to cooperate with the new Chairman of the Council in order to realize an improved public service.

” We shall use our experience in appraising the impact of existing practices and provisions to articulate enabling labour policies to maintain cordial employer-employee relations in the service” Walson-Jack said.

In her address, the new Chairman, Dr Magdalene Ajani, said the theme; Managing the Challenges of Emerging Realities in Labour/Management Negotiation in the Federal Public Service, was chosen to reiterate the need to sustain industrial harmony for enhanced productivity in the country.

Ajani underscored the importance of employer-employee interface in boosting relationship, adding that consultation, dialogue, and mediation were necessary for resolving disputes.

”Formal interactive windows help to deepen and entrench cordial relations, promote systematic and systemic productivity and enhance service delivery.

” FG is concerned with workers welfare and wellbeing, hence it designed Service Welfare Policy for Public Service to encourage proper remuneration, rewards and packages in the system,” she said.

Ajani, who is also the Permanent Secretary, Service Policies and Strategies in the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, added that the government had floated good housing, insurance and pension policies to safeguard workers interests.

Speaking also, the Secretary Councils of Trade Unions, Mr Alade Lawal, warned government against any disparity in the implementation of national minimum wage.

Lawal emphasized that any action devoid of seamless implementation of the package will be unacceptable to workers.

Delegates were drawn from the 36 states and FCT while lectures on different topics lined up for the three-day meeting.