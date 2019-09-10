US President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted to his 64 million Twitter followers a dramatic photo of a lightning strike behind Air Force One shortly before arriving for a campaign rally in North Carolina.

“Departing MCAS Cherry Point in North Carolina for Fayetteville, North Carolina. This is amazing!” the president wrote.

Departing MCAS Cherry Point in North Carolina for Fayetteville, North Carolina. This is amazing! pic.twitter.com/JDv5HA126A — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

Fox News reported that the amazing photo was first tweeted by CNN politics supervising producer Steve Brusk, who noted that Trump “had to cancel his planned tour of Hurricane Dorian damage because of thunderstorms in Fayetteville, NC.”

“This was a lightning strike behind Air Force One shortly after he arrived.” Brusk wrote.

Trump’s visit to North Carolina comes three days after Hurricane Dorian made landfall there, with maximum sustained winds around 90 mph. Days earlier it lashed the Bahamas as a Category 5 monster hurricane.