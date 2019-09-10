Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has mocked blogger, Kemi Olunloyo after he landed in London despite the latter’s claim that he was denied visa.

The 55-year-old Olunloyo in the aftermath of the rape saga involving Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and Busola Dakolo claimed that the Dakolos were denied visa.

She said the Dakolos were trying hard to leave the country in the middle of a rape case.

However, Timi on Monday displayed a picture of himself in London and rubbished Olunloyo’s claim that he was denied visa.

He wrote on his Instagram page: “I KNOW THAT IT IS MONDAY AND IT IS NOT THE BEST DAY TO DO THIS BUT PLEASE CAN SOMEONE TAG MUMMY (Olunloyo) THE BEST INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST IN AFRICA AND ASK HER RESPECTFULLY, MUMMY I THOUGHT YOU SAID THEY REJECTED TIMI DAKOLO VISA APPLICATION AND YOU EVEN PRINTED THE PAPER SEF. HOW HIM CARRY DEY LONDON?!”