The southern Chinese city of Guangzhou adopted facial recognition technology in two of its subway stations, allowing for fast and easy entrance on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.

Instead of using tickets or swiping their smartphones, passengers can smile at a screen to unlock the electric gates in about half a second after completing a real-name registration on Guangzhou Metro’s official mini-programme on a WeChat application.

This would be aided by China’s popular social media platform or on the “Guangzhou Metro“ mobile app. The fee would be deducted from the payment methods that subway riders previously register and validate through their mobile phones.

The system has been installed at Guangzhouta station on Line 3 and Tianhezhihuicheng station on Line 21 before it can be expanded for use across the city in the future.

Guangzhou has a 478-km metro network with an average daily passenger volume reaching nearly nine million.

According to the Deputy General Manager of the Guangzhou Metro Group,

Cai Changjun, the pilot stations will facilitate the large scale promotion of intelligent technologies and equipment in China’s rail transit system.

The group said 5G-assisted ultra-high definition videos, smart side doors, and smart security checks had also been applied, which could help improve the stations’ operation management.

Besides Guangzhou, passengers in Jinan, capital of East China’s Shandong Province, also enjoy similar technologies for efficient entrance to subway stations.

An increasing number of Chinese airports, including those in the cities of Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Changsha, was also using facial recognition systems to help quicken security checks for the convenience of air travellers.