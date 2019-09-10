Critic, Daddy Freeze is angry in the way South Africans are treating and killing Nigerians despite what Nigeria did for them during the struggle against Apartheid.

Daddy Freeze said he is not visiting South Africa again and urged other Nigerians to do the same.

“The ingratitude they have shown us after we helped them out of apartheid, bears a semblance of pure unadulterated witchcraft. The attacks on us are beyond wicked. They are heartless,” he said.

He then listed ways Nigeria has helped South Africa below:

1.) Nigeria set up the National Committee Against Apartheid (NACAP) in 1960.

2.) The late Sunny Okosun composed a song called “Fire in Soweto” in 1977 to show support for the fight against apartheid

3.) From 1966, Nigeria gave material and financial support to the freedom fighters in South Africa

4.) Then Nigeria’s Prime Minister, Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa sent letter to South Africa’s ANC militants on April 4, 1961 showing support for their cause.

5.) Nigeria provided $5 million to the ANC and the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) annually.

6.) In 1976, Nigeria set up the Southern Africa Relief Fund (SAFR) for the purpose of bringing relief materials to the victims of the apartheid

7.) The military administration of General Obasanjo contributed $3.7 million to the fund and Obasanjo personally donated $3,000 to the fund.

8.) All Nigeria’s civil servants and public officers made a 2% donation from their monthly salary to the SAFR.

9.) Nigerian students skipped their lunch to make donations, and by June 1977, the total contribution to the fund had reached $10.5 million. The donations to the SAFR were widely known in Nigeria as the “Mandela tax”

10.) Between 1973 and 1978, Nigeria contributed $39,040 to the UN Educational and Training Programme for South Africa

11.) Nigeria boycotted the 1976 Olympics and Commonwealth games in 1979 as part of our protest against apartheid in South Africa

12.) From 1960 to 1995, Nigeria spent over $61 billion to support the end of apartheid, more than any other country in the world.

13.) Nigeria refused to sell oil to South Africa in protest against the white minority rule. Nigeria lost approximately $41 billion then. $41 billion dollars. Remember this was our oil boom moment. As long as we fought apartheid, the money meant nothing.