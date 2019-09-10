The Nigeria Police Force was caught in a semantic trap on Tuesday as it clarified its order banning processions by members of the banned Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

The clarification came too late as Kaduna policemen fired at the Shiites in a procession in the city. Unconfirmed reports said three members were feared killed.

The Inspector general Mohammed Adamu declared on Monday that the procession would be seen as a ‘gathering in the advancement of terrorism’ and asked police commissioners to avert it.

But the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria replied that the procession, Ashura, is part of the religious rituals of the members and vowed to march ‘in peace’. Members kept faith with their vow and streamed out in Abuja and Kaduna in observance of the rite.

The police high command has no choice but to revise yesterday’s statement, now saying the ban on processions is applicable to members of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria only. However, the Kaduna police only heard the first command.

Everyone knows that IMN and Shiite members are one and the same and in any case, it be will be unconstitutional for the police to deny Shiites the right to freedom of religion. It’s like banning the NPF and simultaneously allowing the policemen to be on guard duties.

Here is the Police clarification:

Against this backdrop, Muslims marking the commemoration of “Ashura” throughout the country along with other Muslims across the world are free to carry out the annual “Ashura” procession. They should however do so within the confines of the law and guard against infiltration by unscrupulous elements who may want to take advantage of the event to cause disruption of public peace, order and security.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu,NPM,mni has directed all Commissioners of Police and their respective supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police in Commands and Zones to give full effect to the above clarifications and ensure that non-IMN Muslims are not in any way restricted from exercising their freedom of religion, worship and peaceful assembly.

In the same vein, the IGP has enjoined members of the public to be calm and go about their lawful businesses as the Force is doing all within its capacity to ensure there is no breach of the peace, law and order anywhere in the country’.

The Shiites marked the Ashura, with processions in Kaduna and Abuja.