Nigeria’s Olympic Eagles have spelt Sudan with goals, putting five goals past the hapless team to qualify for the AFCON Under-23 tournament in Egypt.
The first leg ended 1-0 in favour of the Sudanese side.
But after full time on Tuesday in Asaba, the Eagles ended the dreams of their Sudanese counterparts, winning 5-0.
Awoniyi puts Nigeria ahead on 8th minutes after heading in from a rebound to cancel out the Sudanese first leg advantage.
On 26th minute, Ndifreke scored to double the Eagles’ lead. Ndifreke struck again on 44th minute to give the Eagles 3-0 lead in the first half.
Faleye nodded in Nigeria’s fourth goal on 66th minute while Sanusi completed the debacle of Sudan, scoring the 5th goal on 68th minute.
