The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration Control (NAFDAC) in Gombe on Tuesday called on traditional medicine practitioners to register with the agency to avoid selling unsafe medicine to the public.

Mr. Gonzuk Nyor, the State Coordinator of NAFDAC, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe. Nyor said those selling products without getting them registered commit an offence and the agency consider them unsafe for public consumption.

“We are advising them to come with their products so that they can be subjected to Lab investigation to verify their safety and to have them registered,” he said.

“If you sell products without registration, you are selling fake products because NAFDAC considers them unsafe. Of course, there is punishment for that. First, we are going to collect the product from you and sanction you as a first offender. But if you keep doing it, stiffer sanctions will come up and at the end of the day you will be prosecuted,” he added.

According to him, when products are registered, they would be patronized by people all over because they are safe.