The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, has urged speakers of state legislatures to get over celebration of their electoral victories and deliver services to the people in their respective states.

Obasa’s Press Officer, Ms Chioma Anifowose, in a statement issued in Lagos on Tuesday, quoted the speaker as making the call at a gathering of speakers of state legislatures in Abuja.

The Lagos speaker is also the Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria.

Obasa urged his colleagues to concentrate on ensuring leadership of all the state Houses of Assembly shares the same understanding of the vision of the Conference of Speakers.

He implored the speakers to make sure that the wellbeing of the people was paramount in their daily activities.

Obasa said the conference of speakers had agreed on a road map to move state parliaments forward toward achieving greater heights in service delivery.

“Evidently, this sitting will be an inaugural one for the new speakers as well as an avenue to intimate you all with what we have been doing, particularly concerning the issue of financial autonomy for the state legislatures and its implementation,” he said

Obasa said that the financial stability of state legislatures was sacrosanct, as it was the catalyst for good governance.

The speaker urged the speakers to be committed to uncommon developments in their various states, and by extension Nigeria.

“Let me remind us of some of the pending issues that are yet to be resolved, like the constitutional amendment that was ongoing during the 8th Assembly in the Senate and House of Representatives as well as State Police.

“We should all work together in the current assembly to continue with the process of constitutional amendment, which is geared toward enhancing the wellbeing and improved standard of living of our people,” he said.

Obasa also seized the opportunity to condemn the Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and foreign nationals in South Africa, saying it portends great danger to continental peace.