Why are women cutting men’s manhood? A few days after a Ukrainian woman cut her husband’s manhood and fed it to the dogs as dinner, another woman in North Carolina, United States has behaved in a similar way, first tying her husband and then chopping off his penis.

James Frabutt, 61, told police that Victoria Thomas Frabutt, 56, restrained him, pulled out a knife and severed his manhood during the alleged incident on Tuesday.

The motive for the castration is still unclear, reports Mail Online. But Frabutt was lucky.

Cops who raced to the house on Tuesday before 4am were able to locate the penis and immediately put it on ice and raced with it, along with the castrated to the hospital.

Chief Detective Jason Wank says officers from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house on Murdoch Road in Newport just before 4am.

The victim was transported from the home to the Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Major Wank said the body part was successfully located by law enforcement.

The penis was immediately put on ice and transported to medical personnel.

James Frabutt’s condition is currently unknown, authorities said Tuesday afternoon.

She was taken into custody on Tuesday, and booked around 10.45am for malicious castration and kidnapping.

The woman is currently held in Carteret County Jail under a $100,000 bond. Her first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.