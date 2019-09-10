Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said Nigerians would soon begin to stone the senators for being highly insensitive to the glaring sufferings in the land as displayed by their plan to acquire posh cars.

A furious Ogunyemi expressed this view on Monday while speaking with journalists at the end of ASUU’s National Executive Council meeting at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He accused the lawmakers of making anti-people policies and said it would not be long before the Nigerian masses begin to attack them.

According to him, the lawmakers “move about in armoured cars at a time when those who suffered in the rain and sun to put them in office are languishing in abject poverty.”

He regarded the scenario as being highly provocative, adding that “a time will come that the rich will not be able to sleep when the poor are hungry.”