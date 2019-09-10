The feud in the Lagos State National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, is over as the former Chairman of the union, Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede endorsed Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo as chairman of the union.

MC Oluomo and 17 others were last Wednesday appointed Caretaker Committee members to run the council union.

The National Deputy Secretary-General, Kayode Agbeyangi led the national and zonal leaders to swear-in the new state helmsmen at the union state headquarters at Oko-Oba, Agege.

Agbede’s presence at the swear-in of the new executive council surprised all as he endorsed MC Oluomo as the Chairman of the union.

He called on others to support him for the success of the union.