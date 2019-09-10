Legendary reggae star, Majek Fashek, is sick and has been admitted in a hospital in the United Kingdom.

According to his manager, Uzoma Omenka, the singer has been admitted over an undisclosed ailment.

“This is to confirm to all fans of Majek Fashek that he is very sick and currently on admission at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Woolich in England,” he wrote on Majek’s Instagram page.

He called on the public and fans of the music star to provide financial to help the ailing singer survive.