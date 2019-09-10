The Lagos State Public Works Corporation has executed rehabilitation and palliative road works totaling 82,787.61 sqm at strategic sections on over 150 roads across the state.

The road repair intervention by the Lagos State Public Works is in actualization of the vision of His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s administration to ensure free flow of vehicular movement with the removal of hindrances such as pot holes and other gridlock elements across the State.

The General Manager, Lagos State Public Works Corporation, Engr Olufemi Daramola, stated this while appreciating the support of Sanwo-Olu and His Deputy, Dr Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat in the last 100 days for revitalizing and motivating the corporation to execute its road maintenance mandate.

He said the relative ease of human and vehicular movement across the State has boosted socio-economic activities and job creation.

He stated that “In line with the Executive Order of His Excellency Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu which declared “Zero Tolerance on Potholes” within the metropolis, the Public Works Corporation has executed rehabilitation/palliative road works totalling 82,787.61 sqm at strategic sections on 150 roads in the State.

“The various palliative road works were done using materials such as Asphalt, Concrete Granite Boulders, Crushed Granite Stones and in some cases, Paving Stones to repair damaged road pavements and consequently provide comfort to motorist across the State in the last 100 days.”

He acknowledged that more roads still needs attention but reiterates that rehabilitation and maintenance of roads across the state is a continuous schedule with plan of intervention for different areas and road sections. In his words ‘We are not there yet, we will achieve more under the leadership of His Excellency, Governor Sanwo-Olu”.

Some of the major strategic roads where rehabilitation works have been carried include Iju road, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ogudu Road, Kosofe, Town Planning Way, Mushin, Ikorodu Road: Maryland Independence Tunnel, Mile 12 inward Ketu axis, Kosofe, Oke-Afa-Ejigbo Road, Oshodi Isolo, Apongbon Round About, Marina in Lagos Island, Oba Akran Avenue, Aromire and Akilo Road in Ikeja, among other strategic roads.

The State also executed urgent palliative road works along Lekki-Epe Expressway, Itoikin Epe, Ikotun Ejigbo Road in Alimosho, Ikotun Ijegun road, Alimosho, Ikotun Egbe road- Alimosho, Iddo inward Idumota.