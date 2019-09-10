Senator Rochas Okorocha who governed Imo for eight years has advised his successor Emeka Ihedioha to try to surpass his record rather than mounting negative campaign against his administration.

“I challenge any government to do 50 per cent of what I achieved in Imo. I left N48.5 billion for the new government to take off.

“It is either the government of Ihedioha is confused or it is not relevant, if not, no normal thinking person will begin to witch-hunt me after all that I achieved in Imo.”

He blamed his travails on some unnamed top leaders of the APC whom he accused of conniving with opposition elements in the state to undermine him politically.

Okorocha, who spoke with newsmen in Abuja today, dismissed allegations that he misappropriated Imo state funds during his tenure as the governor of Imo from 2011 till 2019.