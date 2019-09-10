The Executive Governor Of Zamfara, Dr Muhammad Bello MON, Matawalle Maradun, has approved promotions of over 6709 teachers under the Zamfara State Universal Basic Education Board.

This was confirmed on Tuesday by the Chairman of the Universal Basic Education Board (UBE) in Zamfara State, Abubakar Aliyu Maradun Danmadami.

Reacting to the promotion, Danmadami said: “I on behalf of all our teachers and staff extend our heartfelt appreciation to you and your Government and further assure you of our unflinching support for you and your Government. We will never relent in praying for you sir.”