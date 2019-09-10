The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipreye Sylva, has restated the Federal Government’s commitment to resolving the challenges facing the power sector.

Sylva made this known on the sidelines of the 24th World Energy Congress (WEC) taking place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Tagged the world’s premier energy gathering, the 24th WEC is a four-day interactive programme designed to address the critical issues facing the global energy industry.

This year’s congress is attended by over 150 participating countries and features 80-panel discussions that focus on the entire energy spectrum.

In a statement issued by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Ndu Ughamadu in Abuja, the minister said: ”energy is always at the heart of our prosperity because, in Nigeria, oil is central to our national development.

“Power today has become very central to everything we do”, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted him.

The Minister, who described as apt the Conference’s theme: “Energy for Prosperity”, maintained that addressing Nigeria’s energy needs would go a long way in Nigeria’s march towards industrialization.

“A lot is being done by the Federal Government to improve the energy situation in the country. Government has since recognized the need to improve the nation’s energy situation and that is exactly what we are poised to do,” Sylva added.

Earlier in his opening address, the President of the 24th WEC and UAE’s Minister of Energy and Industry, Suhail Al-Mazrouei, said there was a need for global collaboration among energy stakeholders towards addressing the numerous challenges facing the Industry.

“It is through foresight, commitment, and unity that we can collectively meet the growing energy demand of the world,” Al-Mazrouei added.

He also emphasized the role of innovation as the cornerstone of the progress that is been witnessed, especially in clean energy development and allied sectors.

He explained that the annual global gathering will challenge participants’ thinking and ultimately drive action towards better energy solutions for the benefit of future generations.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the WEC, Mr. Younghoon David Kim, said the Council would continue to rally global energy leaders towards a more sustainable energy future.