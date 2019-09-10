The late mom of popular Nigerian superstar singer Davido was Veronica Imade Adeleke. She had Davido on November 21st, 1992 in Atlanta, Georgia and she was a lecturer at Babcock University in Osun State.

Veronica Imade Adeleke was born in 1963. The notable thing about her is that she loved music, just like her son. In the 90s, she had a brilliant music career and was owner of a record label. She was also part of a band named “David’s Band.” This was not the only thing she named after her son. She also had a security company, which was called “David’s security”.

Davido remembering his mom, shared a photo of her and wrote:

LOVE U MOMMY!! !!! I KNOW IT’S YOU THAT IS PROTECTING ME!!!!! I KNOW!!!! I LOVE U!! UR SON GALLANT DIE!!!!!!!! RIP!!!

Adedeji Adeleke, Davido’s dad and Veronica had four children: the sons Adewale and Davido, and the daughters Sharon and Ashley. Both of Davido’s sisters are married.