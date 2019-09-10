Nollywood actress, Rachael Okonkwo has opened up on his relationship with actor, Ken Eric over his crashed marriage.

The actress said he never had any affair with Eric and thus, could not be responsible for his crashed marriage.

Rachael said she and Eric had been friends for years and had good relationship, saying she felt bad about his recent marital issues and prayed God to give him wisdom to hand the situation.

“For all the people cursing and abusing me for crashing his home, may your curses be my portion if I have had anything to do with him sexually in this life,” she said.

