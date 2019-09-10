A 23-year-old truck pusher, Onyebuchi Kelvin, who allegedly defiled a neighbour’s six-year-old daughter, was on Tuesday in Lagos remanded at the Kirikiri Prisons by an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The Magistrate, Mrs B.O Osunsanmi, did not take the plea of the defendant.

Osunsanmi ordered that he should be remanded in prison custody pending legal advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

Kelvin, who resides at Aguda, Surulere, Lagos is being tried for defilement.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 17, at his residence.

He said that the defendant had carnal knowledge of his neighbour’s daughter.

“The girl was playing at the back of the house when the defendant approached her and quickly had sexual intercourse with her.

“The girl told her mother what the defendant did to her.

“A medical report also confirmed that the minor had been defiled.

“The mother reported the case to the police, leading to the arrest of the defendant,’’ the prosecutor said.

Ayorinde said that the offence violated Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The case was adjourned until Oct. 9, for mention.