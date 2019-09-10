American rapper and songwriter, Chancelor Jonathan Bennett widely known as Chance the Rapper has announced that he has postponed his upcoming tour till 2020.

The rapper made this known on Instagram after his wife, Kirsten Bennett gave birth to their second daughter, Marli three days ago. He will be spending time with their new baby.

The now postponed tour was meant to promote Chance’s first studio album, “The Big Day”, which was released on July 26, 2019.

The 26 years old rapper shared a photograph of him and his daughters; Marli and four-year-old Kensli.