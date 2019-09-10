Canadians may be reset for electioneering mood from tomorrow as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to ask Governor General Julie Payette to dissolve Parliament and issue the writs required to hold elections in each of Canada’s 338 ridings.

According to Global News, Trudeau has up till Sunday to make the request. But he is going to make it earlier, the paper said.

Dissolution of parliament will signal the beginning of a campaign that will last five and a half weeks – a far cry from the last federal election in 2015, which ran for a record 78 days.

The election will then be held on Oct. 21, Global News reported.