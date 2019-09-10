The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has disclosed that the collaborative operations between the Commission and the Federal Bureau of Investigations, FBI, tagged“Operation Rewired” have led to the recovery of the sums of $169,850 as well as the sum of N92 million from arrested perpetrators of computer-related frauds.

Magu said the collaborative operations had resulted in the arrest of 167 Nigerians for alleged computer-related frauds and recovery of four exotic cars, plots of land in choice areas in Lagos and a property in Abuja.

Speaking during a collaborative media briefing in Lagos on Tuesday, Magu, who spoke through Mohammed Umar Abba, Director of Operations, EFCC, said: “Being an international model operation targeted at the varied forms of computer-related frauds, the EFCC/FBI collaborative operations spanning three weeks was designed to intercept and interrupt the global network of the internet fraudsters.

“However, before now, as you are all aware, we had relentlessly launched intensive investigative actions against the infamous Yahoo yahoo boys culminating into various strategic raids, onslaught on criminals’ hideouts, prosecutions and convictions.

“I am happy to inform you that our efforts in coordinating the EFCC/FBI joint operations in Nigeria recorded tremendous successes leading to a number of arrests, seizures and recoveries. The suspected fraudsters arrested in the course of this operation will be persecuted accordingly.

“It is instructive to note that, from August 12, 2019 to date, the collaborative Operation Rewired coordinated by the EFCC in Nigeria as an impetus to our sustained operations on perpetrators of various computer-related frauds have resulted in the arrest 167 Nigerians for alleged computer-related frauds.”