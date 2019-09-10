The Presidential Election Tribunal will give judgment tomorrow in the legal challenge filed by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party against President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election.

Who will the judges favour? Buhari or Atiku?

We are throwing open our platform for you to make reasoned prediction. Reason like a judge. Argue like a barrister at law.

Over to you… We shall publish tomorrow 25 of the the well-articulated predictions.