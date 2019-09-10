The Presidential Election Tribunal will give judgment tomorrow in the legal challenge filed by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party against President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election.
Who will the judges favour? Buhari or Atiku?
We are throwing open our platform for you to make reasoned prediction. Reason like a judge. Argue like a barrister at law.
Over to you… We shall publish tomorrow 25 of the the well-articulated predictions.
Buhari will be declared the Winner:
My Reasons:
1. The Judges will be afraid of the Buhari regime.
2. No forensic study of documents tendered before the tribunal.
3. Inec works for the Buhari regime.
However , I submit that Atiku should be declared the Winner of the February 23 Presidential election.
My reason:
1. If proper forensic study are done, then INEC server will vomit the real result.
2. Issues of School Certificate is enough to throw Buhari out of the ring.
3. Buhari should be jail for document forgery.