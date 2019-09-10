The Niger State Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday confirmed that armed bandits attacked Kokoki village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to the Director-General of the Agency, Mr Ahmed Inga, the bandits are about 200 in numbers, shooting sporadically into the air while sacking the people from their homes.

He said the gunmen invaded the community in broad daylight on Monday and are still there on Tuesday morning, adding that the villagers were subjected to torturing, while some were beaten till they became unconscious.

The NSEMA boss confirmed that the bandits looted each house in the village, dispossessing the people of their belongings including food, clothing materials, cellphones, while also rustling their cattle.

However, no casualty has been reported yet but villagers numbering over three hundred have fled their homes through the forest and crossing rivers and some of them are currently taking shelter in a School at Kagara in Rafi local government area of the state.