The Presidential Election Tribunal will deliver judgement on Wednesday on the petition filed by Atiku Abubakar, former Vice president and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), against the election of Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku and the PDP are seeking to nullify the election of Buhari, based on arguments that he was not qualified to run and that he did not win the popular votes, ascribed to him by INEC. Atiku and his party claimed that an INEC server gave them victory over Buhari and his APC.

Buhari also came to the tribunal, well armed with counterpoints, arguing that Atiku was actually the person that was not qualified to run, since he was born a Cameroonian in 1946.

Buhari tendered his certificate to show that he was qualified to stand in the election, unlike the ‘Cameroonian Atiku’. INEC, also a defendant in the suit also debunked the existence of any server that was used to collate the election result.

INEC declared Buhari winner of the 23 February election with 15,191,847 votes, which represents 56.94 per cent of the total vote against the PDP candidate who scored 11,262, 978 (42.22 per cent).