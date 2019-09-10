Samuel Aruwan, Senior Special Assistant-Media & Publicity to the governor of Kaduna state has made a mockery of the People’s Democratic Party while reacting to the victory of Governor Nasir El-Rufai at the Tribunal.

The PDP and its governorship candidate in the March 9 poll, Alhaji Isah Ashiru, had petitioned the Tribunal asking it to nullify El-Rufai’s election.

However, their petition against the candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Governor El-Rufai was dismissed on Monday for lacking in merit.

Reacting to Gov El-Rufai’s victory, Aruwan said: “Since 2015, our opponent has been the Kaduna PDP, they are amazing opponent, no meticulous in their business but astroturfing and grandstanding. They run campaigns with tales, create fictitious victory and scenarios while the real winners take the crown.”

He continued, “Let me buy little trouble. If Kaduna PDP is your opponent, go to sleep, wake up on Election Day and victory is yours. Always pray to have them on Election Day.”