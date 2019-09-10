Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has declared that he will construct three major bridges within 16 months.

Commissioning three roads, Bonny Street, AdakaBoro/Elliot Henry Streets as part of the first 100 days of his second term on Monday, Wike said that he will soon flag off the construction of the bridges.

The proposed bridges are to be located at Garrison, Artillery and Rumuokoro in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas. Wike and engineers assessed the approaches and ending of the proposed bridges last weekend.

He said: “We will soon flag off the construction of three flyover bridges in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas.

“These three flyover bridges would be constructed simultaneously and we shall deliver them in 16months. We will remain committed to the delivery projects for our people “.

Wike said that he considers the opportunity given to him to lead Rivers State as a rare privilege, which he will never take for granted.

“The opportunity that Rivers people gave to me to lead them is a privilege, which I will never take for granted. I will do everything to protect the interest of Rivers State. I will never sell Rivers State to anyone”, he said.

Wike said that his administration will continue to work towards the restoration of Port Harcourt as the Nation’s Garden City.

“We must keep Port Harcourt clean. People should not block the streets. I am happy that we are keeping Port Harcourt clean,” he said.

Commenting on the three roads, the governor directed the installation of street lights to fight crime in the area.