Mr Phillip Shaibu, Edo Deputy Governor, on Monday, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s quick response during the xenophobic attack in South Africa.

Shaibu said this shortly after presiding over the 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream II corps members passing out parade from Orientation camp at Okada.

He said that the singular action the President took changed the phase of the whole struggle of Nigerians in South Africa.

“Nigerians should join in solidarity with our people that are being tortured or killed in the struggle.

“We should go about our peace protest, not to destroy property of South Africans that do businesses here,” he said.

The deputy governor also advised Nigerians to be patient, show good example and desist from indulging in any form of violence or killings.

On the corps members, he advised them corps to be focused and challenge themselves that they could also solve issues in any community.

“You have opportunity in Edo to be skilled and also take advantage of whatever you are taught.

“Establishing yourselves is the best way to succeed in life,” he said.