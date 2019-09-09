Popular Fuji star, Wasiu Ayinde a.k.a K1 De Ultimate has debunked the claims of marrying one Nigerian socialite Aramide Adenle who has a daughter for him.

The fuji star made this known in a statement released by his spokesperson Kunle Rasheed.

The statement reads;

“Our attention has been drawn to a story making the rounds that King of Fuji music, K1 De Ultimate had married a new wife.

” The peddlers of this story also stated that he already has a daughter with the same woman and recently spent 15 million naira to host a party for her.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state that marriage is a holy rite ordained by God.

‘A man of K1’s caliber and accomplishments cannot be one to enter into such union without the knowledge of his family and friends which indeed include top media practitioners.

“We find it repulsive that K1’s name can be dragged into one fictional marriage story without any attempt to confirm the veracity or otherwise of such story.

“We wish to inform friends, family, fans and the general public that indeed K1 performed at the mentioned ceremony because he was contracted to play at the Ibadan party.

“How that translated into his marriage ceremony is one that we are yet to understand.

” All K1 did at the event was to deliver a 100 percent A-class performance the K1 brand is known for and nothing more.

“Indeed, the universal standard practice in journalism demands proper and adequate confirmation of stories before rushing to press,” it stated.

The singer who reportedly has 38 children from different women also dispelled rumours of spending N15million to host a party for her.