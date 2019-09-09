Founder, Synagogue, Church Of All Nations, SCOAN, Prophet T.B. Joshua wept on Sunday following Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African nationalities in South Africa.

Joshua, who sang a unifying song, he personally composed, with African nationals was seen weeping, with tears flowing freely.

He called on Africans to unite as they needed each other and one another to grow.

Joshua called on all to say ‘no’ to Xenophobia by being united to defeat the evil.

