Founder, Synagogue, Church Of All Nations, SCOAN, Prophet T.B. Joshua wept on Sunday following Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African nationalities in South Africa.
Joshua, who sang a unifying song, he personally composed, with African nationals was seen weeping, with tears flowing freely.
He called on Africans to unite as they needed each other and one another to grow.
Joshua called on all to say ‘no’ to Xenophobia by being united to defeat the evil.
Watch video here:
🎶Africa unite
We need each other
We need one another to grow
Africa unite🎶#SayNoToXenophobia#AfricaUnite#TBJoshua#SCOAN#EmmanuelTV pic.twitter.com/5xTBvfmJIJ
— TB Joshua (@SCOANTBJoshua) September 8, 2019
Blood suckers and evil hidden nations in south africa and their cohorts around the world are the cause of the attacks forget about the pretenses of humans on the earth when things like this happens they know the truth about it but because they are human chamaeleons they keep pretending about it all.but only time tells and their end time is very very near …watch out