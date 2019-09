Award winning Ghanaian actress and author Juliet Ibrahim, shares some intricate details about her life, family and relationships.

The curvy mum of one explains how she had to go without a dad for 7 years, and this absence made her look for love in all the wrong places.

Juliet also discloses how her ex hubby met her in a club, and what led to their separation. Her musician ex boyfriend, Iceberg Slim was not left out of the picture as well.

Watch the interview here.