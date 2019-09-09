Senior Pastor, Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo has told photographer, Busola Dakolo to stop lying over the alleged rape allegation against him.

Responding to his summon by the Abuja High Court and Busola’s insistence that he defiled her, Fatoyinbo said he had not received any court document and that if he did, he would respond accordingly.

“We have heard the latest report. We have not received any court document and if we do, we would respond accordingly because we have utmost respect for the law,” he said on his Instagram page.

Fatoyinbo said he normally would not respond to news, but that this time, he had to respond.

In his words: “I normally would not respond to news. But will do so ONLY THIS TIME. Allow me to respond in Pidgin English. “ stop lying up an dan “