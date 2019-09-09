The Nigerian Army troops on Sunday engaged the Boko Haram fighters, killing scores of them in Gworege community in the Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State.

A release by the Nigerian Army said troops of the 22 Brigade at the Super Camp in Dikwa fought the terrorists in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force members, recovering six AK-47 rifles and 66 7.62mm ammunition.

A hunter was also said to have been injured during the encounter which saw several terrorists shot dead while others escaped with various degrees of injuries.

The acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, said, “Following credible information from the locals about the presence of terrorists at Gworege village in the Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State, troops of 22 Brigade conducted a raid and clearance operation to Gworege community.”

The terrorists were said to have engaged the troops in a firefight but had to flee as a result of superior firepower from the Nigerian troops.

After the encounter, troops searched the village and recovered six AK-47 rifles and 66 7.62 ammunition.

There was no casualty on the side of the soldiers.