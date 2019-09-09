Former first couple of the US state of Alaska, Sarah and Todd Palin have sued for divorce, after 31 years of marriage.

Reports quoting Anchorage Daily News and the Craid Medred blog said Todd filed divorce papers in Anchorage Supreme Court on Friday, citing an “incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife.”

He is also reportedly seeking joint legal custody of their youngest child, 11-year-old Trig, who has Down syndrome. The Palins have five children and five grandchildren.

According to the Craig Medred blog, the filing refers to the couple only by their initials but includes their 1988 wedding date as well as Trig’s 2008 birthdate.

The Anchorage Daily News reports that Todd, a commercial fisherman and snowmobile racer once known as the “First Dude,” is represented by divorce attorney Kimberlee Colbo, who reportedly requested that the proceedings remain confidential.

Sarah Palin, 55, was elected governor of Alaska in 2006.

The Palin family rocketed to national prominence in 2008 when Republican presidential nominee John McCain chose Palin as his vice-presidential candidate, making them household names and focusing the country’s attention on their hometown of Wasilla.

The marriage of Sarah and Todd, a commercial fisherman, snowmachine racer and oil field worker, was frequently on display in TV interviews, reality shows, books and other media appearances.

Palin resigned as governor in 2009.

Since leaving office, Sarah Palin has kept a low profile in Alaska politics, while maintaining a national profile through her books, speaking engagements and social media presence.