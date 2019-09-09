Recuperating Formula One legend Michael Schumacher has been admitted to a Paris hospital for ‘special treatment’, according to multiple reports on Monday.

Le Parisien newspaper reported that the German was taken to the Pompidou hospital in south west Paris in the afternoon of Monday.

The seven-time world champion, who turned 50 in January, has not been seen in public since a life-altering skiing accident in the French Alps more than five years ago, and his condition has remained a secret.

Updates regarding his health have been few and far between due to the wall of secrecy enforced at the request of his wife Corinna Schumacher.

He will, according to reports, have a stem-cell transfusion carried out by French surgeon Philippe Menasche.

Schumacher’s spokeswoman Sabine Kehm declined to comment on the development, reported mailonline