A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Mohammed Bio (APC-Kwara) has said that the ‘Otoge’ movement in Kwara has brought an all-inclusive and people-oriented government in the state.

Bio who made the assertion during his interaction with journalists in Abuja on Monday said that the voices of people were now heard in the running of the state affairs.

`Otoge’ which means “enough is enough” is a slogan used by indigenes in a movement against the influence of some political godfathers in the Kwara ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“We have now done certain things differently since the last election; the governor will be celebrating his 100 days in office soon.

“Today everybody is free and their voices are heard, it was not like that in the past, democracy is for the people and the people now have their say.

“In the past, you needed to be loyal to some power bloc to make contribution on the floor of the state assembly.

“Today I take directive from my constituency not from any individual,” he said.

The lawmaker said that though the role of political godfathers cannot be completely ruled out, it should not be a platform to exploit the people and deny them true representation.

He said that in the past, an individual decided who should become a representative, senator, minister or governor but that had changed.

”Now we campaign vigorously, spend money and contest elections and the votes of the people counts.

Bio who represented Baruten/Kaima Federal Constituency of Kwara said that he was determined to do what was right for his constituents.

“I promise to do the best I can in addressing unemployment in Kwara particularly my constituency, we have for very long time suffered infrastructure decay.

“We have deplorable roads in the state that have not been attended to since pre-independence.

“I will collaborate with all stakeholders including the media to enable me to achieve my goal,” he said.