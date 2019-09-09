Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo advised members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) deployed to the state to respect the tradition and culture of Edo people.

Mr. Philip Shaibu, deputy governor of Edo state represented Obaseki at the closing ceremony of the 2019 “Batch B” stream II orientation course, Okada, Ovia North East Local Government Area gave the admonition on Monday, September 9, 2019.

He urged the corps members to interact with their host communities freely, he described Edo people as good, peaceful and loving.

He also enjoined the corps members to impact the knowledge they acquired from their various institutions of higher learning to the younger ones and join hands with him in moving the state to higher levels.

“I want to assure you that the good people of Edo are enlightened, accommodating and God-fearing. Let me further assure you all the total support of our people in making your stay in the state a memorable and rewarding one.

“As you move into various communities in the state, you will find the right environment to live and work, get yourselves occupied and avoid unnecessary journeys. Ensure that your positive impact is felt in different sectors of the economy, most especially within your host communities,” Obaseki said.

Earlier, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Adebayo Ojo, while presenting the 1,228 corps members duly registered, said a majority of them would be posted to rural areas where their services are most needed.

Ojo urged them to accept their posting in good faith and settle down immediately for the best part of their service year.