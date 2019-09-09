The National Orientation Agency (NOA) is organising a nationwide sensitisation programme on inclusive governance as part of its efforts to engage youths and other members of the society in governance.

Mr. Bulus Dabit, the State Director of NOA in Plateau, said the gesture was to educate participants on how to engage political office holders for good governance.

Participants will be selected from the 17 local government areas of the state. He mentioned that the leaders were stewards of the electorate whom they should be accountable by ensuring improved standard of living for them.

“NOA has embarked on a nationwide sensitisation on inclusive governance. Youths are key stakeholders in this campaign. Our objective is to engender popular participation in governance.

“In this regards, there will be a programme tagged citizen’s conversation with officials of government at all levels.

“The forum will expound on the challenges of participation by citizen groups and proffer solutions to such challenges.

A wide range of Stakeholders including youths, women, traders, people in the transport industries, farmers, students, traditional rulers religious leaders and corps members will participate,” he said.