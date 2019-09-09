President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Shadrach Haruna as the new Secretary of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

NDLEA Head of public affairs, Mr. Jonah Achema announced the appointment on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Abuja. Mr. Shadrach Haruna replaces Mrs. Roli George whose tenure expired in June 2018.

Jonah commended the character of the new appointee, Mr. Haruna who was an accomplished national and international legal practitioner, adding that he was the former Federal Counsel and a prosecutor with the Federal Ministry of Justice.

He said that until his appointment, Haruna was a criminal justice expert and legal adviser in the Commonwealth Secretariat, London.

Achema said that the secretary is the Head of the Secretariat of the charged with the responsibility of administrative duties, keeping the books, setting agenda and implementing decisions.

“The appointments take immediate effect,” he said.